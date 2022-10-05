Classified AdsFound an iPad on the Alameda today? Please contact me Found an iPad on the Alameda today? Please contact me October 5, 2022 My Dad left his iPad on a bench along the Alameda in Almonte this afternoon. It has a blue cover. Please contact me if you picked it up. 613 292 2742 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related FOR SALE: 2016 CR-V October 4, 2022 Room for rent, $900 October 3, 2022 For Sale: Pine Farmhouse Kitchen Table October 1, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest P.A. Day Camp on October 24 at North Lanark Regional Museum October 7, 2022 The pool loss: the consequences of not playing nice with our neighbours October 7, 2022 Garage sale, Spring Street, October 8 October 6, 2022 Found an iPad on the Alameda today? Please contact me October 5, 2022 10th (Maybe Last?) Annual Alpha Male Yard Sale! October 8-10 October 5, 2022 Teriyaki Pork and Vegetable Stir-Fry October 4, 2022 From the Archives Accessible community gardens plant roots in Mississippi Mills Hepatitis C: Know it. Confront it. Get tested. Protect yourself from tick bites this summer Pasta e Piselli (Pasta and Peas) Stuart McLean passes away Mills Community Support honours community builders Governor General and Mrs. Johnston visit Mill Street Books, Café Postino A packed council chamber hears MM Council’s debate on the Community Official Plan