Friday, October 27, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

David Henderson — obituary

Henderson, David Anstruther (Jan 30, 1928 – Oct 24,...

Howard McGraw — obituary

McGraw, Howard John Gerald Age 68, of Almonte, passed...

The 1st Lanark County Ukrainian Festival, November 5

Carleton Place Arena (2nd floor, elevator  available)...
Classified AdsFound: Glasses

Found: Glasses

Glasses found yesterday (Tuesday) on Church Street.

Call 613.355.0167 if yours.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone