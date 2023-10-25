Classified AdsFound: Glasses Found: Glasses October 25, 2023 Glasses found yesterday (Tuesday) on Church Street. Call 613.355.0167 if yours. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related For sale: Novatech front door October 26, 2023 Sony Bravia 32” TV for sale October 26, 2023 Christmas crafts from the Naismith Men’s Shed October 25, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest David Henderson — obituary October 26, 2023 Howard McGraw — obituary October 26, 2023 The 1st Lanark County Ukrainian Festival, November 5 October 26, 2023 For sale: Novatech front door October 26, 2023 Sony Bravia 32” TV for sale October 26, 2023 Are you interested in making your own Fungal Dominant Compost? October 26, 2023 From the Archives Up for auction: 144 birding books and field guides Provençale Beef Brochettes Our House is on Fire Three more deaths at Almonte Country Haven, CBC reports Rural FASD Support Network launches Caregiver Support Group What Is That … Yellow Sign? What is that … on the Acorn? Spectacular sunrise on the Mississippi River at Almonte