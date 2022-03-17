Thursday, March 17, 2022
Peggy Broadbent — obituary

Broadbent, Peggy (nee Lowton) 1940 - 2022 Our beloved mother,...

FOUND: Vintage Bank of Canada bank note

A reader sends this note: Today I found...

Rooms for rent, $800

In newly-built Almonte home. For information please...
Today I found a vintage Bank of Canada banknote in an RBC envelope on Mill Street. If it’s yours please email me with a description: maryhagey@rogers.com

The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

