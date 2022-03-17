Classified AdsFOUND: Vintage Bank of Canada bank note FOUND: Vintage Bank of Canada bank note March 17, 2022 A reader sends this note: Today I found a vintage Bank of Canada banknote in an RBC envelope on Mill Street. If it’s yours please email me with a description: maryhagey@rogers.com Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Rooms for rent, $800 March 17, 2022 FOR SALE: Antique sofa March 11, 2022 JOB: Nursery school seeks teacher March 10, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Peggy Broadbent — obituary March 17, 2022 FOUND: Vintage Bank of Canada bank note March 17, 2022 Rooms for rent, $800 March 17, 2022 David Camelon — obituary March 17, 2022 The seed library is opening soon March 16, 2022 Local artist is selling works to support Ukraine March 17, 2022 From the Archives Valley Radio interview with dialects researcher airs tomorrow June 21, 2012 Local paramedics help build a mountain of food December 17, 2020 Reminder from MVCA: Leashed dogs benefit all visitors May 4, 2021 Facts about sodium in drinking water December 22, 2015 Yard of the Week June 30, 2016 Cold Cash: A John Dunn story December 22, 2015 Sheet-Pan Baked Feta with Broccolini, Tomatoes and Lemon August 30, 2020