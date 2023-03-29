Thursday, March 30, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

“Treasures of the Ottawa Valley” Nature Talk, March 16 2023

Submitted by Chris Baburek The March meeting of...

Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, April 2

Clayton community centre April 2 2 pm...

FOUND: Yoga pants, near St. Paul’s

Found Friday, March 17th  in the rain...
Classified AdsFOUND: Yoga pants, near St. Paul's

FOUND: Yoga pants, near St. Paul’s

Found Friday, March 17th  in the rain on Clyde St., Almonte near St. Paul’s Church
Checked in with our local yoga group on the 24th, but no one claimed them!
If you’ve misplaced a pair of yoga pants, feel free to call Tammy at 613-256-1620

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone