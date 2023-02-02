Thursday, February 2, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

A moment of peace at St. Paul’s — February 8

BE STILL MY SOUL Come and rest in...

FREE: 2022 copies of The Economist

2022 editions of The Economist weekly news magazine.  50...

North Lanark Historical Society annual Heritage Dinner returns!

It’s time to join the North Lanark...
Classified AdsFREE: 2022 copies of The Economist

FREE: 2022 copies of The Economist

2022 editions of The Economist weekly news magazine.  50 issues @ no cost
Pick up in Almonte.
PH:  613.298.4334

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone