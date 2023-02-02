Classified AdsFREE: 2022 copies of The Economist FREE: 2022 copies of The Economist February 2, 2023 2022 editions of The Economist weekly news magazine. 50 issues @ no cost Pick up in Almonte. PH: 613.298.4334 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related JOB: Community Health Worker at ConnectWell February 1, 2023 STUDENT JOBS: Agricultural/biological field research February 1, 2023 Baby bassinet, $80 January 30, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest A moment of peace at St. Paul’s — February 8 February 2, 2023 FREE: 2022 copies of The Economist February 2, 2023 North Lanark Historical Society annual Heritage Dinner returns! February 2, 2023 JOB: Community Health Worker at ConnectWell February 1, 2023 STUDENT JOBS: Agricultural/biological field research February 1, 2023 Richard Limmert — obituary February 1, 2023 From the Archives Pakenham student wants Rapids Clubtail Dragonfly saved Unofficial election results are now in Save the ‘Almonte Bubble’ on the river New family physician and general surgeon practising in Almonte Spicy-Sweet Pork Noodles Leonard Lee inducted into Royal Military College Wall of Fame Gardening in Almonte: Whimsy in the Garden Almonte’s Andrew Tiffany leaves a tooney in Rio’s Olympic swimming pool