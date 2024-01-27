Classified AdsFREE: a variety of lumber pieces FREE: a variety of lumber pieces January 27, 2024 Choose what you can use. Must be able to pick up. If interested, please contact neujud@rogers.com Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related For sale: Ticket for January 27 Tom Wilson show January 26, 2024 Snowblower for sale January 26, 2024 For sale: Desk and chair January 25, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Talking across difference: How can we have conversations that bring us together? January 27, 2024 FREE: a variety of lumber pieces January 27, 2024 Diana’s Quiz – January 27, 2024 January 25, 2024 Almonte hospital receives largest gift ever: $1.2 million January 26, 2024 For sale: Ticket for January 27 Tom Wilson show January 26, 2024 Snowblower for sale January 26, 2024 From the Archives $20,000 ‘Bell Let’s Talk’ grant helps local FASD kids and caregivers Seniors triumph at the Ontario 55+ Winter Games Peter Nelson’s travels – Cornwall, England Oven Fries with Oregano and Feta Spicy Poblano Tacos with Fried Sesame Halloumi From nails to automobiles Lemony Lentil Soup Suspicious gas leak near robbery site?