Saturday, January 27, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Talking across difference: How can we have conversations that bring us together?

Conflict in communities, families and among friends...

FREE: a variety of lumber pieces

Choose what you can use. Must be able...

Diana’s Quiz – January 27, 2024

by Diana Filer 1.  What is the...
Classified AdsFREE: a variety of lumber pieces

FREE: a variety of lumber pieces

Choose what you can use.

Must be able to pick up.

If interested, please contact neujud@rogers.com

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone