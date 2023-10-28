Classified AdsFree chair and ottoman Free chair and ottoman October 28, 2023 Free chair and ottoman. Synthetic leather. Please contact me at 613-612-9146 or cathy@kickinghorsemedia.ca. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Stray cats on Old Union Hall Road October 27, 2023 For sale: Novatech front door October 26, 2023 Sony Bravia 32” TV for sale October 26, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Halloween and Christmas village items for sale October 28, 2023 Musings about Trees and Elections October 28, 2023 Trick-or-treaters welcome at decorated house past Naismith School October 28, 2023 Free chair and ottoman October 28, 2023 Diana’s Quiz – October 28, 2023 October 26, 2023 Stray cats on Old Union Hall Road October 27, 2023 From the Archives Robbery reported at RBC on Ottawa Street Long-service awards ceremony honoured AGH, FVM and LCAS staff Mills Community Support fall learning continues Vow of Silence in support of child workers MRPC gives over $383,000 in interest and dividend payments to town Enerdu Update August 1-7, 2013 is World Breastfeeding Week Gardening in Almonte: Lots of green tomatoes!