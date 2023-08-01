Classified AdsFree: Chestnut tree seedlings Free: Chestnut tree seedlings August 1, 2023 Free for green thumb with lots of room. Two chestnut tree seedlings — started by squirrels and dug out of our garden in Almonte. Need a good home soon. Phone: 613.298.4334 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Mature couple seeks rental, 8-12 months July 31, 2023 For rent: 3-bedroom upper-level bungalow July 30, 2023 Furnished rental in Almonte (3-12 month stay) July 28, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Festival of the Wild Child, August 19 – sharing the wild life! August 1, 2023 Free: Chestnut tree seedlings August 1, 2023 Bicentennial barbecue a great success August 1, 2023 St. Andrew’s Church Camp registration, August 4 July 31, 2023 Mature couple seeks rental, 8-12 months July 31, 2023 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 28, 2023 July 28, 2023 From the Archives Ducks at Mud Lake in Ottawa Mississippi Mills Mayor John Levi joins in Mayors for Meals Nutrition Month 2015 inspires healthy eating 9 to 5 Popular Ottawa website will bring crowds to Almonte next Saturday Almonte General Hospital president & CEO Mary Wilson Trider responds to CBC’s “Rate my Hospital" Pakenham Public School saves energy! Opening of affordable Country Street Residences in Almonte is celebrated Peter Nelson’s travels – Japan