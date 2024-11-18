Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Free: Child’s counter height chair

This is not a high chair for...

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – November 16, 2024

by Diana Filer 1.  Charles Pachter of Toronto...

November 7 Consultation on the future of Mississippi Mills Development

by Edith Cody-Rice  On November 7, at the...
Classified AdsFree: Child's counter height chair

Free: Child’s counter height chair

This is not a high chair for babies or toddlers as there are no restraints.

Please contact us for more details: 613.720.7787.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone