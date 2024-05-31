Friday, May 31, 2024
Free: Compressor and accessories

Classified Ads

Free: Compressor and accessories

I want to give this old compressor away to “a good home or shop”. Still working. Includes hoses, spike nailer and brad gun.

613-256-0160

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Copyright © The Millstone