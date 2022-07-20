Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Free freezer, works to 0°

3.8 cu.ft. Freezer. Only operating at 0°...

Weber BBQ, $325

Excellent condition Weber BBQ and two propane...

Visiting volunteers needed for new nav-care program

Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) is incredibly...
Classified AdsFree freezer, works to 0°

Free freezer, works to 0°

3.8 cu.ft. Freezer. Only operating at 0° now.

Free. Clayton area. 613 256 4303.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone