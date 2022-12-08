Thursday, December 8, 2022
Bev Tinslay — obituary

Tinslay, Beverley (Bev) Wyndham (nee LeMaistre) Bev passed away peacefully...

FREE: Hide-a-bed couch and matching loveseat

Good condition! Please call 613-799-0806.

Leaves-a-Plenty

In October, we put out a call...
Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades.

