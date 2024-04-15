Classified AdsFree: Martin-Orme piano, oak finish Free: Martin-Orme piano, oak finish April 15, 2024 1914 Classic: Big sound Includes bench & music light Needs tuning You pick up and carry out Call 613 257-1665 Location: Appleton/Almonte Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related For rent: Office space in professional building April 12, 2024 For sale: Audio items April 8, 2024 Studio loft at Thoburn for rent April 7, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Margaret Spriggs — obituary April 15, 2024 Breakfast at the Legion, April 20 April 15, 2024 Civitan Club gift to the community finds a home at the Pakenham library April 15, 2024 Free: Martin-Orme piano, oak finish April 15, 2024 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 13, 2024 April 11, 2024 Almonte Readers and Writers hosts award winning poets April 14, 2024 From the Archives Hot Sweet Shrimp Visiting volunteers needed for new nav-care program Partners work together to serve the needs of our community How to transform long-term care Whole Roasted Sea Bass with Soy Sauce and Ginger Enerdu heritage assessment: Speak up by June 18 Peter Nelson’s travels – Jungle village, northern Thailand, part 2 Geoheritage Park inaugurates QR code