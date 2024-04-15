Monday, April 15, 2024
Margaret Spriggs — obituary

Spriggs, Margaret Mary August 26, 1930 - April...

Breakfast at the Legion, April 20

At the Almonte Legion Eggs to Order, Hash Browns, Bacon,...

Civitan Club gift to the community finds a home at the Pakenham library

During Pakenham’s 2023 bicentennial year, the Pakenham...
Classified AdsFree: Martin-Orme piano, oak finish

Free: Martin-Orme piano, oak finish


1914 Classic:

Big sound
Includes bench & music light
Needs tuning

You pick up and carry out

Call 613 257-1665
Location: Appleton/Almonte

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

