Classified AdsFREE: Moffat electric stove FREE: Moffat electric stove August 7, 2022 FREE: Moffat electric stove, 24” wide, 25” deep, 36 “ high. everything works and suitable for a cottage. Call Cecilia at 613-259-2412. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Bathtub, $250 OBO August 6, 2022 FOR SALE: 2009 Princecraft 18-foot pontoon boat August 5, 2022 Broil King BBQ, $150 August 5, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest What Is That … on the Island? August 7, 2022 FREE: Moffat electric stove August 7, 2022 Bathtub, $250 OBO August 6, 2022 Puppets Up Still Needs YOU! August 6, 2022 Diana’s Quiz August 6, 2022 August 4, 2022 Ruth Stewart — obituary August 5, 2022 From the Archives Harper’s Conservatives: green? or greenwashing? Gay Cook’s Leftover Chicken or Turkey Salad with Green Grapes Mayor calls 'special meeting' to attempt heritage bylaw repeal, discuss TYPS: Thursday Gay Cook’s Macaroni and Cheese with Lobster Lending a helping hand Almonte resident expresses her view of the Enerdu project in a cartoon Enerdu explains its dam project at Almonte Old Town Hall citizens' meeting Kansas newspaper profiles Naismith's Almonte basketball roots