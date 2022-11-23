FREE: Muscovy ducklings

FOR FREE: the most wonderful Muscovy ducklings. We had ten unexpected ducklings born on our farm on September 16th and they are now almost fully grown and ready to eat ticks at your house.

Muscovies are wood ducks and do not need a pond. However, they do love splashing in their kiddy pool when not eating ticks. We have had 5 Muscovies for two years, one male and 4 females. We got them when we began to see ticks around the house. They are great fun to watch, friendly with people, and great for keeping your property free from ticks as ours now is. They even eat potato bugs in the garden, an added bonus.

Ours are free roaming on our lawn and come every night to be locked away from predators, Pavlov style, when they see my husband Pat pick up a broom. They eat chicken food and lay eggs that make your baking rise high. They do need a duck house or barn stall in winter when the thermometer goes below -7 C as the breed is originally from the south. They can freeze their feet and carbuncles if left out in winter.

If you can give any of these lovely ducklings a home, please give us a call. A good number is 2 or more females with one male, or 2 males alone. If you have more than one male with females, your small flock will not be happy campers.

They are now 9 weeks old and ready to make your property tick free.

Jane Beall 613-316-6091, prettyfarm@storm.ca