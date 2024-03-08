Friday, March 8, 2024
Almonte Readers & Writers Bulletin

March 8, 2024 ARW Bulletin Hello, all you readers...

Jane Young — obituary

Young, Jane Margaret  Honoured teacher to many students in Almonte...

FOUND: Man’s wedding band

FOUND Man's wedding band at the corner...
Classified AdsFREE: Muscovy ducks

FREE: Muscovy ducks

FREE TO GOOD HOMES:  TICK EATERS

We have 8 wonderful young Muscovy ducks looking for loving homes with ticks.  Last fall one of our 3 mother ducks hid her clutch of eggs and hatched 8 late fall ducklings.  We have had 4 Muscovys, one male and 3 females, for 3 years and they roam during the day keeping our property free from ticks. We also have dogs and cats and have had no problems with their interaction.  Our 3-year-old granddaughter loves old Gus, our “daddy duck.”

 Muscovys are friendly with people, and unlike other duck breeds, are not water ducks so you don’t need a pond, just a small kiddy pool to wash and splash in.  We feed them chicken feed as well as their daily diet of bugs and ticks, and we herd ours into an enclosure at nightfall because of coyotes in our area.  At first, we herded them in with a broom, and now when they see my husband pick up the broom, they march, single file, into their pen on their own.  During the day they have the run of the property and have never ventured away.  They do, however, need protection in winter when temperatures go below -6.  In winter, our four live with our chickens in a big stall in our unheated barn, and on cold nights we have a heat lamp set up for them.

The ideal Muscovy numbers as pets and tick eaters are one male with two or more females (their eggs are great for baking), or 2 males alone.  

Give me a call or text or email if you’d like to come and see for yourself, and maybe adopt some of these lovely ducks.  613-316-6091 prettyfarm@storm.ca.  We live 20 minutes or so from Almonte.

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

