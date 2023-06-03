Saturday, June 3, 2023
Free piano

Free piano. Please call 613.799.0806  

 Almonte bicentennial cycling jerseys for sale at cost

As an Almonte Bicentennial project a group...

Lori Martin — obituary

Martin, Lori Passed away peacefully on June 1, 2023...
millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

