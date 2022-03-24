Thursday, March 24, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

From the Men’s Shed: Bat houses and ‘The Naismith Chair’

Naismith Men's Shed custom-built Bat Houses are...

FREE: Sofa and armchair

Lightweight sofa and armchair. Free for whoever...

Pat Gunn — obituary

Gunn, Mary Patricia “Pat”  Passed away peacefully in the...
Classified Ads

FREE: Sofa and armchair


Lightweight sofa and armchair. Free for whoever wants to pick up on Fairway Cr., near the Mississippi golf course.

253-2172

millstonenews@gmail.com

The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

