Classified AdsFREE: Sofa and armchair FREE: Sofa and armchair March 24, 2022 Lightweight sofa and armchair. Free for whoever wants to pick up on Fairway Cr., near the Mississippi golf course. 253-2172 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related From the Men’s Shed: Bat houses and ‘The Naismith Chair’ March 24, 2022 Students: Agricultural/Biological Field Research Positions March 20, 2022 FOUND: Vintage Bank of Canada bank note March 17, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest From the Men’s Shed: Bat houses and ‘The Naismith Chair’ March 24, 2022 FREE: Sofa and armchair March 24, 2022 Pat Gunn — obituary March 24, 2022 Almonte Lecture: Why the best don’t come out on top March 23, 2022 Saag Paneer March 21, 2022 Puppets Up! – The April Shows March 22, 2022 From the Archives Make Mercury a priority in early March Almonte’s Andrew Tiffany leaves a tooney in Rio’s Olympic swimming pool Councillor Alex Gillis shares his campaign brochure Asian Noodle Salad with Ginger Vinaigrette Spicy Sesame Noodles with Chicken and Peanuts Scallion-Ginger Salmon Noodles Scammers phoning from “Visa or Mastercard fraud department”