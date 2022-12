BOWFLEX TreadClimber TC3000

In great working condition

Can be used as a treadmill for walking or combined treadmill and stair climber if you choose. Operation manual is included.

May be able to deliver and set up in its new home. Free delivery in town.

Length and width when set up: 50 inches long and 29 inches wide

Free to a good home. Call or text me if interested: 613-859-0813.