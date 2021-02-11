Caregivers and those who know one!

Do you know an unpaid caregiver looking after a loved one with a life-limiting illness in Lanark, Leeds and Grenville?

The Practical Caregiver Training is back. It’s free and it’s virtual. Join us for 5 weeks of training on various topics from Advance Care Planning, Providing Personal Care, Medication Management, Self Care, What to Expect at the End of Life, Navigating the system and more. This is a peer-facilitated workshop led by a local team including a Caregiver, Palliative Care Nurse and Physiotherapist.

This workshop series will be offered over Zoom on Monday mornings from 9:30-11:30 March 1 – 29, 2021.

We will provide a brief zoom orientation session and use closed captions at all of our meetings.

Register for the Training here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/practical-caregiver-training-5-week-virtual-workshop-series-registration-140991201479

The Practical Caregiver Training was developed by the Champlain Hospice Palliative Care Program and is supported by the South East Regional Palliative Care Network. Please kindly help us spread the word by sharing this email with friends, family and colleagues who you think might benefit from this workshop series. This series is only for people living in Lanark, Leeds or Grenville Counties. Space is limited to 12 participants.