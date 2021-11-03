We have a galvanized steel TV/radio tower available free to anyone who will meet the conditions outlined below. The tower is 30 – 50 feet high in good condition and is bolted to a concrete base. The tower is located in Clayton approximately 20 km west of Almonte. Conditions of removal are:

The dismantling/removal must be done by a qualified company or individual; The person or company doing the removal must have proof of satisfactory liability insurance; and The concrete base is not to be damaged.

For further information or questions please send e-mail to idpaf00366@gmail.com.