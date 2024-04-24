French Bread Pizza

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Serious Eats uses bread as a base for pizza. Heat butter, oil, garlic and red pepper flakes and stir in basil and parsley. Brush half of the mixture on the bread. Add tomatoes and spices to the remaining butter mixture and simmer for about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, sprinkle mozzarella cheese on the bread and bake for about eight minutes. Spread the bread with the sauce, sprinkle with more cheese and bake for about 10 minutes. Sprinkle with Parmigiano-Reggiano and herbs before serving.

Serves 3-4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use butter that contains only milk or cream, no colour. Check the dried spices for colour and anti-caking agents. I used Ace Bakery Italian bread, Unico crushed tomatoes and No-Name mozzarella. Genuine Parmigiano-Reggiano contains no additives; look for the name stamped on the rind. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons (45 g) unsalted butter

4 tablespoons (60 ml) extra-virgin olive oil, divided

4 cloves garlic, finely minced

Pinch red pepper flakes

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) dried oregano

¼ cup (60 ml) minced fresh parsley or basil leaves, or a mix

Kosher salt

1 large loaf French or Italian bread, about 18 inches (45 cm) long and 4 inches (10 cm) wide, split half lengthwise and crosswise

1 (14.5-ounce/400g) can crushed tomatoes

8 ounces (225 g) freshly grated whole milk mozzarella cheese

2 ounces (60 g) grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

Preparation:

Adjust oven rack to upper position and preheat oven to 425°F (220°C). Heat butter and 3 tablespoons (45 ml) olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat until butter is melted. Add garlic, pepper flakes, and oregano and cook, stirring occasionally, until garlic is softened but not browned, about 2 minutes. Stir in half of parsley/basil and a big pinch of salt. Remove from heat. Place bread cut-side-up on a clean work surface. Using a rimmed baking sheet, press down on bread evenly until compressed to about two-thirds of its original height. Place bread on top of rimmed baking sheet. Using a pastry brush, brush half of garlic/butter/oil mixture evenly over cut surfaces of bread, making sure to get plenty of bits of garlic and herbs. Set aside. Add tomatoes to remaining garlic/butter/oil mixture in pan, stir to combine, increase heat to medium, bring to a simmer, then reduce heat to maintain a bare simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until rich and reduced, about 15 minutes. Season to taste with salt. While sauce cooks, spread one-quarter of mozzarella evenly over surface of bread and transfer to oven. Cook until cheese is barely melted, about 8 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside until sauce is cooked. Spread sauce evenly over bread, then spread remaining mozzarella on top of sauce. Transfer to oven and bake until cheese is melted and just starting to brown, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven and immediately sprinkle with Parmigiano-Reggiano, remaining parsley/basil, and remaining tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil. Allow to cool slightly and serve.

From Serious Eats