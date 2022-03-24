Thursday, March 24, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content

From the Men’s Shed: Bat houses and ‘The Naismith Chair’

Naismith Men's Shed custom-built Bat Houses are...

FREE: Sofa and armchair

Lightweight sofa and armchair. Free for whoever...

Pat Gunn — obituary

Gunn, Mary Patricia “Pat”  Passed away peacefully in the...
Classified AdsFrom the Men's Shed: Bat houses and 'The Naismith Chair'

From the Men’s Shed: Bat houses and ‘The Naismith Chair’

Naismith Men’s Shed custom-built Bat Houses are now available in
limited production.  30″ H x 16″ W x 3″ T.  Stained dark brown for $60
(new price).

Naismith Men’s Shed presents the most comfortable summer chair you will
ever sit in.  The Naismith Chair! Easy in and Easy out. Custom-built
from 1910 plans using 3/4″x 6″ Eastern White Cedar, using coated deck
screws and waterproof glue, this chair will give years of service and
never need any maintenance. Treated with a special environmentally safe
Eco Stain, you can try it out in our shop or order with 100% satisfaction
guarantee. Introductory priced at $140.

EFT $ to
<naismithmensshed2@gmail.com> or call Bob Dickson 613 256-1625 or Email
<bdickson@storm.ca> Will deliver locally.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone