Naismith Men’s Shed of Almonte is pleased to provide access to a limited number of green and red Maple seedlings which are two years old. Help the climate, beautify your town and cut down on noise and light pollution while increasing your privacy and property value. Donations to Men’s Shed start at $10.00.

Call Gerry at 873.353.1942 or email gerrysmail42@gmail.com. Pickup or delivery available.