Saturday, July 29, 2023
Classified AdsFurnished rental in Almonte (3-12 month stay)

Furnished rental in Almonte (3-12 month stay)

Live and work in historic Almonte. This 3-bedroom plus office is 3 minutes away from all the downtown action. Walk to the falls, restaurants, and specialty shops while enjoying a recently restored historic property decorated with original art, antiques, and new soft furnishings.  $2900 per month “ all in”  includes amenities, internet, and streaming services. Bring your clothes and personal devices and the rest is taken care of. Showings start Sunday July 30th. Occupancy available after August 7th. Please email almontehomerental@gmail.com

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising.




