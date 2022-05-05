Classified AdsGarage sale, Almonte, May 7 Garage sale, Almonte, May 7 May 5, 2022 Saturday, May 7, 8-2 pm featuring quality antique, vintage & retro items, albums, CD’s, cassettes, rock music T’s, sport sweaters, artwork, housewares, fishing rods. Not your average sale. “A Pickers Paradise” 498 Honeyborne St. Almonte Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Summer student jobs at Connectwell Therapeutic Riding May 5, 2022 Bike rack for sale May 3, 2022 FOR SALE: New microwave oven May 3, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Summer student jobs at Connectwell Therapeutic Riding May 5, 2022 Garage sale, Almonte, May 7 May 2, 2022 Highlights of the May 3rd, 2022 Council Meeting May 4, 2022 Bingo returns to Almonte Civitan May 4, 2022 Beltane artisan market and celebration. May 7 May 4, 2022 Home Hospice North Lanark seeks new visiting volunteers May 4, 2022 From the Archives The Piggy Market Potato Salad Gardening in Almonte: The Power of the Hoop! Gay Cook’s New Year’s Eve Punch November 1 is final date for full cut-off lighting to preserve ability to view the night sky. Peter Nelson’s travels – Central Java Seniors triumph at the Ontario 55+ Winter Games Gay Cook’s Crostini