Thursday, May 5, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

Summer student jobs at Connectwell Therapeutic Riding

Position Title:      Farm Hand, Summer Student Program:            ...

Garage sale, Almonte, May 7

Saturday, May 7, 8-2 pm featuring quality...

Highlights of the May 3rd, 2022 Council Meeting

from the Municipality Last night, Council appointed Mike...
Garage sale, Almonte, May 7

Saturday, May 7, 8-2 pm featuring quality antique, vintage & retro items, albums, CD’s, cassettes, rock music T’s, sport sweaters, artwork, housewares, fishing rods.
Not your average sale. “A Pickers Paradise”

498 Honeyborne St. Almonte

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

