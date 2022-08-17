Classified AdsGarage sale in Pakenham, August 20 Garage sale in Pakenham, August 20 August 17, 2022 Garage Sale. Sat Aug 20. 8 am -1:00 183 Margaret St, Pakenham Antiques, furniture, books, Christmas, plants, puzzles, woman’s bike, pictures, mirrors and more … Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related For rent, Thoburn Mill aprtment August 17, 2022 FOR SALE: Two rattan armchairs August 17, 2022 Laneway snowblowing required for the upcoming season for several households August 16, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest It’s a flood — of submissions, that is August 17, 2022 Garage sale in Pakenham, August 20 August 16, 2022 Puppets Up / Almonte Civitan Club 50-50 draw a great success August 17, 2022 Almonte Potters Guild is back open August 17, 2022 For rent, Thoburn Mill aprtment August 17, 2022 FOR SALE: Two rattan armchairs August 17, 2022 From the Archives Al Seaman rebuts Mayor Levi’s wetlands stance Thai American Noodles Chicken Francese Pork Chop au Poivre with Red Wine-Shallot Sauce Please try that number again Committee of the Whole okays next steps towards yet another Ottawa Street gas bar Open letter to OMNRF minister about Endangered Species Act Yard of the Week — Sue Adams and Geoff Stewart