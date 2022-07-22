Friday, July 22, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Cindy Masters — obituary

Masters, Cindy Lou (Loving & devoted spouse, mother, grandmother, and...

Garage sale July 23, Ramsay Concession 3a

Saturday, July 23 from 9 am 2...

2-br apartment in Almonte, $2,175

Beautiful apartment in an ideal location After many...
Classified AdsGarage sale July 23, Ramsay Concession 3a

Garage sale July 23, Ramsay Concession 3a

Saturday, July 23 from 9 am 2 pm. Mostly tools, etc.
1299 Ramsay Concession 3a. 10 km west on Wolf Grove Rd. Left on 3a Ramsay Follow house for sale signs.
Cash only.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone