The BillboardGarage sale, September 16 & 17 Garage sale, September 16 & 17 September 12, 2023 A multi-family garage sale to be held on Saturday & Sunday, September 16 & 17 from 9:00am to 2:00pm 373 Jamieson St., Almonte Rain or shine! Something for everyone! Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Dorothy Finner’s 100th birthday celebration, October 1 September 12, 2023 Breakfast at the Legion, September 16 September 12, 2023 Art exhibition at the Mill of Kintail: A Sense of Wonder, September 3 to October 8 September 9, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Dorothy Finner’s 100th birthday celebration, October 1 September 12, 2023 Garage sale, September 16 & 17 September 12, 2023 THE SEVEN GIFTS exhibition at Sivarulrasa Gallery September 12, 2023 Breakfast at the Legion, September 16 September 12, 2023 Ron Harley — obituary September 11, 2023 Almonte & District Horticultural Society Plant Sale, September 16 September 11, 2023 From the Archives Run for Women’s Health: Push Darrell Graham beyond his goal! Dr. Bahaa Awwad talks about ovarian cancer High Lonesome: Take a ‘Walk on the wild side’ Pan-seared salmon with warm tomato, basil and arugula salad Celebrate 20 years of conservation with MMLT and Lake 88! Local student advances to provincial speakers competition Taste for Life in Ottawa starts April 24, 2013. From Home Hospice North Lanark: It’s time to say thank you!