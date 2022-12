The Municipality of Mississippi Mills News 2022-12-16 9:59:37 AM NOTICE! Due to the winter storm, garbage and recycling collection has been cancelled today. It will resume tomorrow – Saturday, December 17th. Please have your bins curbside by 7am to ensure pick up. Thank you for your understanding! CONTACT US 3131 Old Perth Rd, Box 400

Almonte, ON K0A 1A0

613-256-2064 | The Municipality of Mississippi Mills