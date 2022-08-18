Thursday, August 18, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

A happy ending for some local snapping turtle eggs

Submitted by Bill & Lynda Levesque Two residents...

Garlic pop-up shop at Union Hall, August 21

Award-Winning Garlic! LAST CHANCE! Sundays August 21st 10 am...

It’s a flood — of submissions, that is

This happens occasionally: apparently, everyone who has...
The BillboardGarlic pop-up shop at Union Hall, August 21

Garlic pop-up shop at Union Hall, August 21

Award-Winning Garlic! LAST CHANCE!

Sundays August 21st
10 am to 3 pm

Union Hall Community Centre – parking lot
1984 Wolfgrove Rd. Almonte ON K0A 1AO

Heritage varieties @$18 per lb.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone