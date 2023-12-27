Garry Dalgity — obituary

Dalgity, Glen “Garry”

February 5, 1941 – December 26, 2023

(Retired Employee of the Department of National Defence and Long Serving Municipal Councillor of Mississippi Mills)

Garry of Almonte, Ontario

passed away in his home at the age of 82.

Reunited with his love June (nee Brown). Dedicated father of John (Diane), Steve, Christine and Alison. Proud “Pop” to Ryan (Jodie), Jasmine (Kevin), Jessica (Jared), Jakob, Jordyn, Danica and great-grandfather “Pop” to McKinley, and Edie. Cherished uncle to Jamie (Robyn) and Scott (Kelly) whom he loved as his own. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Eilleen and brothers Jackie and Donnie as well as his brothers-in-law Art Brown and Ron Charlebois. Survived by his in laws Alice, Diane, Ann (Wayne), George (Ruth), Gary (Nora) and Debbie. Remembered by his nieces and nephews. Donations in memory of Garry may be made to the Almonte Legion-Branch 240. A private family service will be held in the Gamble Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Garry’s Life will be held

In the Almonte Civitan Hall

On Friday, December 29, 2023 from 1 pm to 4 pm.

With memories to be shared by the family at 2 pm.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

(127 Church Street Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com