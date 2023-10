Firman electric start, tri-fuel portable generator. Works on gas, propane or natural gas.

Change of life style so this is a brand new, never been used generator that can easily be used alone or with a transfer switch.

In store cost $1398. Selling this gem for $900.00. A $500.00 saving is not bad – and no tax!!

Buyer may pick up in west Ottawa

Please contact Joanne at 613-226-5009