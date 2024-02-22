Gentle Yoga & Balance 50+ with Alison

NEW SESSION: Wednesdays, March 6 – April 3, 2024

ONLY A FEW SPOTS REMAIN!

As you age it is more important than ever to maintain and improve your strength, flexibility and balance – all of which are critical to living an active and independent life!

These gentle yoga classes are designed for people who want to maintain and improve their strength, flexibility and ability to balance. We work to increase range of motion and strength in shoulders, back, hips, knees and legs; to develop better balance through a number of postures, while building core and breath awareness. Props, including blocks, yoga straps and a chair are available. The class ends with a relaxing, guided meditation.

The level 1 class is best suited to those who have little or no experience in yoga. The level 2 classes are for those who have some experience in yoga or a regular fitness practice.

Location: Almonte Old Town Hall (3rd Floor Auditorium)

Dates: Wednesdays, Mar 6 – Apr 3 (5 classes)

Time: 9:30am – 10:30am (level 2), 11:00am – 12:00pm (level 1)

Cost: $15 per class or $65 for 5 class series

Register: alisontait5@gmail.com or (613) 292-9446

Please indicate which class you prefer

I am a Yoga Alliance certified yoga teacher (ERYT-500) with 15 years of yoga teaching experience. My goal is to make the practice of yoga accessible and enjoyable to students of all ages. I teach regularly at Beyond Yoga in Kanata, the Olde Forge Community Centre in Ottawa …and now, in my new hometown of Almonte!

“What you focus on, grows”