George McKay — obituary

McKay, George Welland

April 29, 1943 – March 9, 2024

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of George Welland McKay, on March 9, 2024, at the age of 80 years.  He is survived by his adoring wife of 58 years, Margaret, and his children, Krista Margaret and David George, and his grandsons, Spencer and George.  Family was most important to George; and his family feel incredibly blessed to have had his love.

George will be remembered by his brothers, Harold (Mary), and Arthur (Bonnie), and their families, brother-in-laws Ernie (Lynn), Roy (Shirley), late Albert (late Joyce), late Jack (late Ann), late Billy (Theresa), late Terry, sister in laws Joan (Malcolm), Kathleen, late Annie, late Brenda (late Alan), and many cousins, nieces and nephews, in Canada, England, Australia, and Costa Rica.  He loved them all.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel

(127 Church Street, Almonte, ON 613-256-3313)

On Tuesday, March 12, 2024, from 2-4pm, and 6-8pm.  Masonic Service to occur Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 5:45pm.  Donations in memory of George may be made to The Canadian Amyloidosis Support Network or Parkinson Canada (Almonte Support Group).

Condolences and tributes:  www.crgamble.com

