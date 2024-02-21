Giant Baked Beans with Sausage Meatballs

by Susan Hanna
This is another great recipe from Jamie Oliver’s 5 Ingredients Mediterranean. Pull the sausage meat out of its casing to make meatballs, brown them and set aside. Cook vegetables and tomatoes, add feta and meatballs and bake for about a half hour. Cook’s note: I used finely chopped fresh onion, carrot and celery instead of frozen.
Serves 6
Avoiding Additives and Preservatives
I used Free From hot Italian sausages, Eden butter beans, Unico tomatoes and Krinos feta cheese. All are additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.
Ingredients:
- 6 hot Italian sausages (1 lb/454 g)
- 12 oz (340 g) frozen or fresh chopped mixed onion, carrot and celery
- 1 x 24 oz (680 g) jar of giant butter beans or 2 x 15 oz (425 g) cans of butter beans
- 2 x 15 oz (425 g) cans of plum tomatoes
- 7 oz (200 g) feta cheese
Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 350 F (180 C). Place a large non-stick ovenproof frying pan on a medium heat with 1 tablespoon (15 ml) of olive oil.
- Pull the sausage meat out of the casings into rustic 1-inch (3-cm) balls and put straight into the pan. Brown all over for 3 minutes, then remove to a plate.
- Place the mixed veg in the pan and cook for 10 minutes, stirring regularly, then tip in the beans (juices and all).
- Scrunch in the tomatoes through clean hands, season with black pepper, then bring to the boil.
- Finely break up and stir through half the feta, dot in the sausage meatballs, then coarsely break the rest of the feta into chunks and scatter on top.
- Bake for 25 minutes, or until golden, thick and bubbling away. Serve as is or with a hunk of fresh bread for dunking and mopping up the sauce.
From 5 Ingredients Mediterranean