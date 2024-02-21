Giant Baked Beans with Sausage Meatballs

by Susan Hanna

This is another great recipe from Jamie Oliver’s 5 Ingredients Mediterranean. Pull the sausage meat out of its casing to make meatballs, brown them and set aside. Cook vegetables and tomatoes, add feta and meatballs and bake for about a half hour. Cook’s note: I used finely chopped fresh onion, carrot and celery instead of frozen.

Serves 6

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used Free From hot Italian sausages, Eden butter beans, Unico tomatoes and Krinos feta cheese. All are additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

6 hot Italian sausages (1 lb/454 g)

12 oz (340 g) frozen or fresh chopped mixed onion, carrot and celery

1 x 24 oz (680 g) jar of giant butter beans or 2 x 15 oz (425 g) cans of butter beans

2 x 15 oz (425 g) cans of plum tomatoes

7 oz (200 g) feta cheese

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 F (180 C). Place a large non-stick ovenproof frying pan on a medium heat with 1 tablespoon (15 ml) of olive oil. Pull the sausage meat out of the casings into rustic 1-inch (3-cm) balls and put straight into the pan. Brown all over for 3 minutes, then remove to a plate. Place the mixed veg in the pan and cook for 10 minutes, stirring regularly, then tip in the beans (juices and all). Scrunch in the tomatoes through clean hands, season with black pepper, then bring to the boil. Finely break up and stir through half the feta, dot in the sausage meatballs, then coarsely break the rest of the feta into chunks and scatter on top. Bake for 25 minutes, or until golden, thick and bubbling away. Serve as is or with a hunk of fresh bread for dunking and mopping up the sauce.

From 5 Ingredients Mediterranean