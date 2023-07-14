Gibbard furniture sets for sale

Dining Room Set

9 piece:

Table, with two wide leaves (size- with 1 leaf in 3 ½’w. x 6 ½ ‘ l.)

One leaf measures 16” x 3 ½”

Buffet with hutch

Six chairs including 2 armchairs

Wood: Solid mahogany

Maker: Gibbard of Napanee, ON

Condition: Excellent

Asking price $5,000.00

Bedroom Suite

Three piece:

Queen size four poster bed

Dresser with mirror

Bedside table

Wood: Solid Mahogany

Maker: Gibbard of Napanee

Condition: Excellent

Asking price: $4,000.00

Contact: E. Veninga chiselndraw@gmail.com

(*for week of July 17th- 23rd/23 contact F. Friedrich fdfried@rogers.com)