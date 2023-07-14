Gibbard furniture sets for sale

Dining Room Set
9 piece:
Table, with two wide leaves (size- with 1 leaf in 3 ½’w. x 6 ½ ‘ l.)
One leaf measures 16” x 3 ½”
Buffet with hutch
Six chairs including 2 armchairs
Wood: Solid mahogany
Maker: Gibbard of Napanee, ON
Condition: Excellent
Asking price $5,000.00
Bedroom Suite
Three piece:
Queen size four poster bed
Dresser with mirror
Bedside table
Wood: Solid Mahogany
Maker: Gibbard of Napanee
Condition: Excellent
Asking price: $4,000.00
Contact: E. Veninga chiselndraw@gmail.com
(*for week of July 17th- 23rd/23 contact F. Friedrich fdfried@rogers.com)