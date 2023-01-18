Ginger Stir-Fry Beef

by Susan Hanna

Once you assemble your ingredients, this stir-fry recipe from Real Simple is on the table in 15 minutes. Marinate sliced steak in cornstarch and soy sauce while you make a quick sauce and chop the scallions, ginger and green beans. Quickly stir fry the beef, add the ginger and scallions, add the beans and finally add the sauce. Serve garnished with scallion greens and sesame seeds. Cook’s note: The recipe calls for green beans, but I used asparagus. You could also substitute broccoli. I omitted the rice.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used tamari instead of soy sauce, Natural Value sriracha for the chili-garlic sauce and Lee Kum Kee sesame oil. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 cup (250 ml) long-grain white rice

1 pound (454 g) flank steak, thinly sliced against the grain

1 tablespoon (15 ml) cornstarch

3 tablespoons (45 ml) lower-sodium soy sauce, divided

3 tablespoons (45 ml) chili-garlic sauce (such as sambal oelek)

1 tablespoon (15 ml) sesame oil

4 scallions

3 tablespoons (45 ml) canola oil

1 2-inch (5-cm) piece fresh ginger, peeled and cut into thin matchsticks

12 ounces (340 g) trimmed green beans

2 tablespoons (30 ml) toasted sesame seeds

Preparation:

Cook rice according to package directions. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, toss steak, cornstarch, and 1 tablespoon (15 ml) soy sauce in a medium bowl until steak is evenly coated. Combine chili-garlic sauce, sesame oil, and remaining 2 tablespoons (30 ml) soy sauce in a small bowl. Roughly chop scallion whites and thinly slice dark green scallion tops. Heat canola oil in a large wok or skillet over high. Add steak mixture in a single layer; cook, undisturbed, for 1 minute. Stir once and cook, undisturbed, for 1 minute. Add ginger and scallion whites; cook, stirring often, until steak is well browned, about 2 minutes. Push steak to sides of pan, creating room in middle, and add beans. Cook, undisturbed, for 1 minute. Continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until beans are barely tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Add soy sauce mixture; cook, stirring often, until steak and vegetables are well coated, about 1 minute. Serve with rice, topped with sliced scallion greens and sesame seeds.

From Real Simple