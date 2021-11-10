Lanark County Interval House and Community Support has brought back their Angel Tree campaign again this year. Much like last year, the Angel Tree is available virtually. The Angel Tree website allows donors to select a person to support this holiday season from the comfort of their own home. To encourage shopping local, LCIHCS has paired up with twelve local businesses to bring The Twelve Days of Christmas Giving to Lanark County. More details will follow on LCIHCS’ social media!

“Our emergency shelter remains open throughout the holiday season and we strive to make it as joyous and festive as possible,” said Executive Director Erin Lee. “The COVID-19 pandemic continues to challenge the shelter. We have been at capacity most days and have experiences a 75 per cent increase in crisis calls and 21 per cent increase in youth; we anticipate we will be very busy this holiday season.”

The Angel Tree gives community members the chance to choose to purchase some holiday gifts for a child, teen or woman in the community who is in need. Teens often go overlooked at this time of year, so LCIHCS is suggestion donors consider supporting a teenager this year.

Lanark County Interval House’s Resource Development Coordinator Cathie McOrmond says fundraising has continued to be a challenge this year. “Fundraising needs are more significant and necessary but also more challenging now because of COVID,” McOrmond said. “Residents often feel especially vulnerable and downhearted at this time; giving to LCIHCS means you will share in the generosity of the season and make a difference for the women and children who will call Interval House “home” this December and beyond.

Those interested in supporting LCIHCS’s Virtual Angel Tree can visit www.lcihvirtualangeltree.com. Donations of new, unwrapped toys and gifts can be dropped off at the shelter location, IDA Drug Mart in Carleton Place, Shopper’s Drug Mart in Smiths Falls or Barnaby’s Independent Grocer in Perth now through December 10, 2020.

“Gratitude is a word I’ve been using more since the pandemic began, we have been blown away by the support from the community,” said Lee, “Donations to our holiday giving campaign will be relieve the stress from families and mothers in need so they know Christmas will still happen for their kids and their kids will have a smile on their face on Christmas morning.”

Lanark County Interval House and Community Support has been offering emergency and ongoing programs to women and children living in or escaping from domestic violence for over 40 years. For more information about the agency, please visit www.lcih.org