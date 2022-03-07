Classified AdsGiving away: Desk in great condition Giving away: Desk in great condition March 7, 2022 - 5:29 pm Giving away a desk in great condition. 5 ft X 2.5 ft. If interested, call Joanne at 613-293-3332. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Nursery school seeks teacher March 3, 2022 - 2:27 pm ConnectWell seeks Share Care Programmer March 3, 2022 - 2:13 pm Nursery school seeks bookkeeper March 1, 2022 - 4:27 pm FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Birdhouse Bonanza auction site is open March 7, 2022 - 6:30 pm Giving away: Desk in great condition March 7, 2022 - 5:29 pm Answers to Diana’s Quiz – March 5, 2022 March 4, 2022 - 7:05 pm Mississippi River Power Corporation lights falls to show support for Ukraine March 6, 2022 - 6:16 pm A moment of peace at St. Paul’s — March 9 March 5, 2022 - 6:51 pm Diana’s Quiz – March 5, 2022 March 4, 2022 - 7:02 pm From the Archives Horticultural Society celebrating 100 years Mississippi Mills Chamber of Commerce holds its last mixer of the season Gay Cook congratulates Glengarry Cheesemaking for its global championship award Seared scallops with almond vinaigrette Gay Cook’s cheese soufflé roulade with spinach filling Land Trust seeks support for new nature preserve STORY CONTEST: The Sooner Scout Two centuries of Almonte on the map