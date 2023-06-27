Classified AdsGlass 'torchiere' shade for sale Glass ‘torchiere’ shade for sale June 27, 2023 Glass shade for torchiere floor lamp, frosted white with amber trim. 13.5″ (34.3cm) diameter and 1.5″ (3.8cm) standard base opening. $40.00. 613-794-3345. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Quiet, mature tenant seeks new digs June 21, 2023 FOR SALE: Inversion table June 14, 2023 Elgin Street yard sale, June 10 June 9, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Glass ‘torchiere’ shade for sale June 27, 2023 Tea on the Lawn at the Mill of Kintail June 27, 2023 Countdown is on for Car or Ca$h for Healthcare Hospital Lottery June 27, 2023 Greetings from Augusta Park June 27, 2023 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – June 24, 2023 June 23, 2023 WIT … Delightful Dragon? June 25, 2023 From the Archives What do you want the rural community of Mississippi Mills to be? Real estate development in Mississippi Mills Trout Nicoise Salad Modern Turkey Pot Pie Exploring Genesis Gardening in Almonte: Interest in Gardening is Growing! Sanjeev Sivarulrasa to be guest speaker at Mill of Kintail Yard of the Week