Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Glass ‘torchiere’ shade for sale

Glass shade for torchiere floor lamp, frosted white with amber trim.  13.5″ (34.3cm) diameter and 1.5″ (3.8cm) standard base opening.  $40.00.

613-794-3345.

