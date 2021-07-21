by Susan Hanna

This recipe from NYT Cooking calls for tofu, but it reminded me of a pork dish I once had and loved in a restaurant, so I substituted pork tenderloin. Slice the pork into medallions, sear until just cooked through and set aside. Make the sauce in the same pan, return the pork to the pan to coat with the sauce, add scallions and serve over steamed rice.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used Imagine Organic chicken stock, Yoshi mirin and San-J tamari sauce. All are additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 pork tenderloin, about 1 lb. (454 g)

2 tablespoons (30 ml) neutral oil, such as canola or grapeseed

Kosher salt

¼ cup (60 ml) granulated sugar

1 whole star anise

1 cup (250 ml) vegetable broth or chicken stock

¼ cup (60 ml) mirin

¼ cup (60 ml) dark soy sauce

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 (½ -inch/1.25-cm) piece fresh ginger, scrubbed and thinly sliced

1 small hot dried chile

6 scallions, whites cut into ½ -inch (1.25-cm) pieces, greens thinly sliced

Steamed rice, for serving

Preparation:

Slice the pork tenderloin into medallions about ½-inch (1.25-cm) thick. In a large skillet or cast-iron pan, warm the oil over medium-high heat until shimmering. Season both sides of the pork with salt and place in the pan; sear without moving until the contact side is browned, about 4 minutes. Turn the pieces over and sear the other side until browned and cooked through. Transfer the pork to a plate. Carefully add ½ cup (125 ml) water, the sugar and star anise to the pan. (The mixture will sputter and steam.) Cook, stirring, until the syrup is reduced and turns deep amber, 4 to 5 minutes. Pour in the stock carefully (again being mindful of sputtering), Shaoxing, soy sauce, garlic, ginger and chile and cook, stirring frequently, until reduced, syrupy and glossy, 5 to 7 minutes. Return the pork to the pan and add the scallion whites. Toss to coat with the sauce and cook until warmed through, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove and discard the star anise and dried chile. Garnish with scallion greens and serve immediately with steamed rice. Serves 4.

From NYT Cooking