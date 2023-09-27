Glen Lawson — obituary

Lawson, Donald “Glen”

(Retired Dairy Farmer)

Glen, formerly of Pakenham (Cedar Hill), at the age of 80, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on September 24, 2023 in the Almonte General Hospital.

Beloved husband to Muriel (nee Timmons) for 50 years. Missed by his son Christopher (Julia). Predeceased by his parents John C. and Isabel (nee Campbell) and his dear brother John C. (Nora).

A special thanks to Dr. McKillop and the staff from the Rosamond Wing of the Almonte General Hospital for their care and support.

Donations in memory of Glen may be made to the Zion United Church (Cedar Hill).

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 2, 2023 at 11am in the C.R. Gamble Chapel with reception to follow at the Almonte Civitan Hall.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com