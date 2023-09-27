Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Glen Lawson — obituary

Lawson, Donald “Glen” (Retired Dairy Farmer) Glen, formerly of Pakenham...

Grilled Bon Ton Chicken

by Susan Hanna This recipe from justapinch.com adapts...

Dan Jibb — obituary

Jibb, Daniel Darryl It is with a heavy...
ObituariesGlen Lawson -- obituary

Glen Lawson — obituary

Lawson, Donald “Glen”

(Retired Dairy Farmer)

Glen, formerly of Pakenham (Cedar Hill), at the age of 80, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on September 24, 2023 in the Almonte General Hospital.

Beloved husband to Muriel (nee Timmons) for 50 years. Missed by his son Christopher (Julia). Predeceased by his parents John C. and Isabel (nee Campbell) and his dear brother John C. (Nora).

A special thanks to Dr. McKillop and the staff from the Rosamond Wing of the Almonte General Hospital for their care and support.

Donations in memory of Glen may be made to the Zion United Church (Cedar Hill).

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 2, 2023 at 11am in the C.R. Gamble Chapel with reception to follow at the Almonte Civitan Hall.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone