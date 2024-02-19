Glenn Arthur — obituary

ARTHUR, Glenn “Archie”

(Mr. Arnprior)

With shattered hearts, the family regretfully announces that Glenn passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital early Friday evening, February 16, 2024. He was 72 years young.

Forever loved and remembered by his wife of almost 49 years, Kathy (nee Crozier). Much loved and devoted Dad of Erin Arthur (Barry Storie), Shane Arthur (Sarah) and Amanda Braham (Darryl). Cherished and eternally proud Poppa of Madison and Hunter Storie, Mason, MacKenna and the late Camden Arthur, Anderson, Langley, Anastasia and Doyle Braham. Predeceased by his parents, Jack and Venneita “Neat” Arthur as well as his only sister, Marilyn Whittle (Tom). Special brother-in-law of Kenneth Crozier (Rose), Joann Crozier (late Daryl) and the late Kevin Crozier. Glenn was also predeceased by his parents-in-law, Harry and Mille Crozier.

Glenn was born and raised in Almonte. Following High School he studied at Algonquin College in Ottawa before starting a career in the world of municipal recreation, first in Almonte and then Red Rock, Ontario before finding his way to what would be a position as Recreation Director for the Town of Arnprior for over 36 years.

Glenn and Kathy raised their children in Arnprior where the entire family became involved in every aspect of community life. With a Dad like Glenn, the children had virtually no choice but to become immersed in sports and community activities. Glenn became a devoted husband, doting Dad and a fiercely proud Poppa. Outside of his family duties, Glenn gave selflessly of himself to the townspeople of Arnprior. From attending countless social functions to hosting sports tournaments of all levels to approaching Town Council to obtain funding for sports, youth and the recreation department as a whole.

If/when Glenn agreed to take on a role and get involved, he dove in with every ounce of energy and influence that he had to make sure the project was done right and without regrets. He always managed to encourage those around him to get involved and contribute to the cause. No cause was too small or too large for Glenn. Every cause became a challenge and a road to success. He was everyone’s friend. He took a genuine interest in people and their lives. He listened to their stories. He supported and helped everyone he possibly could. He mentored countless young people, always encouraging them to become the best they could be.

Following retirement from the Town of Arnprior, Glenn took an active interest in local seniors by getting deeply involved in the Seniors Active Living Centre. Like all other endeavors Glenn took part in during his lifetime, he did not contribute half measure. It was yet another 100 percent commitment from this man who gave so much of himself so that others could enjoy a better quality of life.

Glenn leaves a legacy of deep love, heartfelt kindness, extreme devotion and infinite wisdom for the many whose lives he has touched. While his unannounced departure took place far too soon, Glenn would be the first to say “live each day like it’s your last and don’t leave this world with regrets.” Glenn has indeed left this world, this country and our town far better than he found it. Our community has lost a tireless pillar whose place among us could never be filled.

Family and friends are invited to pay their final respects to Glenn and his family during visitation at the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior on Saturday afternoon, February 24th from 1 to 5 only. Fittingly, Glenn’s life will be honoured and remembered during a tribute to be held on his ice surface in the Glenn Arthur Arena at the Nick Smith Centre, 77 James Street, Arnprior on Sunday, February 25th at 12 o’clock sharp (Archie time). A reception will follow in the community hall next door. Interment will take place in the Rosebank Cemetery, Admaston-Bromley later this Spring. In Glenn’s memory, please consider making a donation to KidSport Renfrew County, a charity Glenn founded and believed in so dearly.