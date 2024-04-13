Glenn Eastman — obituary

EASTMAN, D. Glenn

1934-2024

On Friday, April 12, 2024, Glenn passed peacefully at the Almonte General Hospital. Predeceased by the love of his life, Libbie (2023). Deeply loved father of Carolyn and David (Wendy).

Proud Poppa of Melanie Styles (Simon LeBreton), Megan Styles and Sam Eastman. Poppa to great-grandkids Calvin, Emma and Violet LeBreton. Son of the late Dave and Lila (nee Shaw) Eastman. Brother of Erma Stewart, Lois Merriman, Margaret Bahm and Vera Wiseman.Brother-in-law of Ruby Hammond.

Glenn farmed on the Rabbit Path in Kinburn and kept a fine herd of Holsteins under the prefix Mapleigh. He was involved and active in many farm organizations and trained an uncountable number of young men and women in the Farm Labour Pool.

After retiring, Glenn became an avid curler, lawn bowler and shuffleboard player. He loved people and loved to chat and tell stories and pass along a good joke. At Orchardview in Almonte he made many new friends, great memories and of course loved chatting with the guys in the bistro.

Many thanks to Julie, Michael, Lisa and the staff who treated Glenn so well and who he had so much fun with. To Dr. Ray and the nursing staff at the Almonte Hospital, we are indebted for the exceptional care and compassion you provided Dad over the years.

Glenn’s care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation will be held on Thursday evening, April 18th from 6-9 and again on Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:30. A Funeral Service to honour Glenn will take place in the Pilon Family Chapel Friday morning at 11 o’clock. Reception to follow at the Kinburn Community Centre, 3045 Kinburn Side Rd., Kinburn.

For those who wish, a donation in Glenn’s memory may be made to the Almonte General Hospital, the University of Ottawa Heart Institute or a charity of your choice.

Glenn was a truly good man who touched so many lives. He will be deeply missed.

