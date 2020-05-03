



Readers may know that I’m a keen kayaker. I look forward to getting back on the Mississippi soon.

But the water is still very cold. I just saw this sad news on CBC, about two people who have apparently drowned while paddling in Eastern Ontario:

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/missing-men-eastern-ontario-boating-mishaps-1.5554035

I can’t stress enough how important it is to always wear a PFD (personal flotation device) when out in a boat of any kind. Especially canoes and kayaks.

If you fall in the water at its current cold temperatures, you will likely succumb to hypothermia very quickly. Without a PFD, you may very well drown. With one, you will likely stay conscious long enough to be rescued.

Take this seriously, please.