Thursday, April 25, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Please join Anne-Marie Carter-McAuslan for a spaghetti dinner fundraiser, Sunday, April 28

I am officially part of Triathlon Canada...

Information session on cohousing, May 4

The Fiddlehead Commons Cohousing Project is hosting...

Golf clubs for sale

Set of Toski irons, four various Hybrids,...
Classified AdsGolf clubs for sale

Golf clubs for sale

Set of Toski irons, four various Hybrids, Driver and Three Wood included.

$75.00 Cash—Phone: 613-519-3013

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone