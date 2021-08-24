Sixteen-year-old James Patchell, a local resident and Carleton Place Canadian Hockey Club U18 member, was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Formerly known as Hodgkin’s disease, it’s is a cancer of the lymphatic system, which is part of the immune system. It may affect people of any age but is most common in people between 20 and 40 years old and those over 55.

You can support James by joining ‘Putts for Patchell’ at the Pakenham golf course on September 11. You don’t need a team to enter or be a good golfer — single players will be paired. Play will be the best ball with a shotgun start, so fun is the objective!

We have some great prizes, a super raffle and some Sens alumni have registered a team!

Funds raised will go towards helping the family with general expenses incurred and any required special treatments or therapies for James’ recovery.

James was thrilled recently to receive an encouraging letter from hockey great Mario Lemieux, who himself faced Hodgkin’s lymphoma: