The animated ‘Doodles’ on the Google home page have been a popular feature of the search engine for some years now.

Today’s Doodle celebrates Almonte’s own James Naismith, renowned as the inventor of basketball. Google says:

James Naismith was born on November 6, 1861, near the town of Almonte in Ontario, Canada. He earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education from McGill University, and in 1890 took a job as an instructor at the YMCA International Training College in Springfield, Massachusetts. Here, he was tasked to develop an indoor game that could occupy students during the unforgiving New England winters. With two peach baskets, a soccer ball, and just ten rules, the game of “basket ball” was born.

https://www.google.com/doodles/celebrating-dr-james-naismith