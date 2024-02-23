Saturday, February 24, 2024
Gordon ‘Gordie’ Timmons — obituary

Gordon Arnold Timmons

Gordon known as Gordie to many was born January 22, 1936 to parents Weldon Timmons and Carmel Stanley. Gordie passed suddenly on Wednesday February 21, 2024, in his cherished home since 1973, where he wanted to be. He is predeceased by his wife of 41 years, Barbara Bouyers (nee Litchfield) in 2014, step-son Tony Bouyers, in 2015, brothers Melville Timmons in 1935 and Robert Timmons in 2022.

He lived in and around Almonte all his life. He owned Timmons Clothing store on Mill Street from 1979 to 2004 when he closed it, sold the building and retired. He loved his store and all who popped in to make a purchase or just to chat and say hi. As well he enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends throughout the years. He loved all animals, dogs, cats, squirrels, chipmunks & birds that frequently visited his yard.

He will be sadly missed by his devoted stepdaughter Sandi Thompson, Darren McDougall devoted best friend, stepdaughter Laurie Gosset (Luc), stepson Jamie Bouyers (Catherine). He will also be missed by his brothers Mel (Eileen), Clarence (Nancy) and Ray (June), along with several grandchildren, nieces & nephews.

A private graveside service will be held in the spring.

Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Ottawa Humane Society would be appreciated by the family.

Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place

www.barkerfh.com

